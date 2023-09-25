Raiders fall to Steelers 23-18 in home opener.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Raiders’ home opener was against their longtime AFC rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a history of epic battle from the "Immaculate Reception," to countless other thrillers.

For much of the game, it was anything but immaculate for the Raiders. However, in true Raiders vs Steelers fashion, it came down to the final seconds. However, the Silver and Black couldn’t complete the comeback as they fall to the Steelers 23-18.

Much like the last game against the Bills, the Raiders started off on the right foot. Jimmy Garoppolo found Davante Adams for the opening score and Allegiant Stadium went nuts.

Just a few minutes later though, Kenny Pickett throws an absolute dime to Calvin Austin to tie this game up.

The Steelers settled for some field goals in the second quarter and then things started to derail for the Raiders in the third.

Kenny Pickett drove down the field and found Pat Freiermuth for the touchdown and it was 23-7.

Then, with less than six minutes left in the game, Jimmy G drove the defense to the Steelers' one yard line and found Davante Adams for the touchdown and got the two-point conversion to make it an eight-point game.

The Raiders defense got a stop. However, on 4th and 4 on the Steelers eight yard line, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels decided to kick the field goal instead of going for it to make it a five-point game.

The defense did get one more stop to give the offense a chance with 12 seconds left. However, that's when Garoppolo thrww his third interception of the game.

The final score was 23-18.

Josh Jacobs finished with only 62 yards rushing on 17 carries against one of the worst run defenses in the league.

After the game, players said there’s no excuses for this one and that they have to figure it out as a team.

"It's not my mentality to try and sit here to take all season to figure it out," Adams said. "You use these early games to establish an Identity. We are not doing things the right way to establish a winning culture early in the season, so we got to do something to turn it around."

"Obviously, it's disappointing," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said. "Home opener, we could have played better and that's upsetting. It's the NFL. You got to find ways to improve. That's what I do every day and that's what i try to show my teammates. We just got to keep going forward."

Jimmy Garoppolo did not speak to the media after the game and he is being evaluated for a concussion.

The Raiders will once again go on the road when they face the LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium.