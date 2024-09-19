Raiders excited for season opener this Sunday versus Panthers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders will have their home opener on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

After getting a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Raiders are feeling good about the direction of the team early this season.

The Raiders were able to come back from 16-6 deficit thanks in part to clutch performances from Davante Adams and Brock Bowers.

Bowers finished with 9 catches for 98 yards receiving, and on Wednesday, the entire team had nothing but great things to say about the rookie Tight End.

"We knew we were getting a blue chipper," Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said. "He did it in day one of Georgia when he walked on campus. He did it each and every game, each and every year."

"He really doesn't have many weaknesses out there man," Adams said. "He's got speed, great size, he's a matchup nightmare for a linebacker, most safeties, and I think he went on a lot of corners as well. When you got that type of size, you can run block and fit in the whole scheme, you will be playing a lot of plays in the league."

As for this week's opponent, the Carolina Panthers have had quite the week.

On Tuesday, the team benched second-year QB and former number-one overall pick Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton, as they have only scored 13 points in two games this season.

But as the old saying goes, a team can win on any given Sunday, so the Raiders say they can't underestimate this team despite being the five-point favorites.

"Every week you got to earn it," Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew said. "There's no free passes in this league. It doesn't matter who you are. Everybody is good in this league, everyone can win in this league. We got to have a great week of practice, we got to show up and got to play our best ball no matter."

Kickoff for this Sunday's home opener against the Panthers is set for 1:05 p.m.