Raiders eliminated from the playoffs after a 37-34 loss against the 49ers

(KTNV) — It's been a season Raiders fans say they will not remember fondly. They fell to the 49ers Sunday, but fans say they'll be right back here next week and next year to cheer the team on.

In Jarrett Stidham's first start, the Raiders scored 34 points against the number one defense in the NFL. But the Raiders blow yet another double digit lead and lost a nail-biter to the 49ers 37-34.

The team is now out of the playoffs after a heartbreaking overtime loss, but it's a new year and Raiders fans say they are optimistic that next season will bring better days even with the uncertainty of a quarterback.

"Raiders all day," Julio Caballero said. "I've been a raiders fan since 1990.....from Los Angeles and followed them to Oakland, and now I follow them over here, so it's not going to change me....no matter what player wears the jersey...what player is the quarterback."

The Raiders will close off the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.