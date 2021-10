LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for the month of September.

Leading his team to its first 3-0 start since 2002.

Carr completed 88 of 136 pass attempts (64.7 %) for a league-high 1,203 yards with six touchdowns for a 101.4 rating over the league’s first three weeks.

Raiders will face AFC rivals Los Angeles Charges next on Monday to see if they can go 4-0.