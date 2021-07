LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders begins today at their Henderson facility.

Tight end Darren Waller has been busy getting ready for the new season by taking part in Travis Kelce's Tight End University.

Waller said he is excited to practice with teammates.

The Raiders kick off the preseason on Aug. 14 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The regular season begins Sept. 13.

You can watch Monday Night Football on channel 13.