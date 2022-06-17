Raiders continue to spread "good will" with Uvalde donation and high school camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The field inside of the Raiders' Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center practice facility in Henderson is one few people get to the privilege to walk on, especially when they're around 16 years old.

The Raiders welcomed teens from eight high schools around the Las Vegas valley to the facility Thursday as part of the Nike 11-On event to motivate them to succeed.

MAURO

"It's a dream come true," said Centennial High School senior Dariusz Zeno.

Zeno said he never expected to be walking on the same turf players like Derek Carr, Davante Adams, and Darren Waller have on a regular basis.

"They only just came here my sophomore year," he said, "so to have these new opportunities coming out of nowhere, especially from a team like this, it's something different."

The practice came just after Raiders owner Mark Davis helped protect kids in Uvalde, Texas where 19 kids and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting.

The NFL reported Davis donated $1,000,000 to the district to help reinforce schools.

Green Valley High School head coach Clay Mauro said experiences like the practice at Raiders' Henderson HQ could inspire kids to put their heads down, work hard, and succeed.

"Maybe that won't end up in a professional football career," Mauro said, "but those traits and tactics that they're gaining right now, that dream they have, is going to transform into something fantastic for them."

Zeno said, while football was very important to him, it wasn't his preferred career choice.

He said football could allow him to get a scholarship for college where he could study art.