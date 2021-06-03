Raiders continue OTAs in Las Vegas heat ahead of season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heat didn't stop the Raiders from getting some practice in on Wednesday.

The team continued another day of OTAs under the strong Nevada sun.

Tight end Darren Waller had an outstanding season last year and he talked about keeping that going.

"It's just diving in deeper than I ever have before and realizing that if I want to continue having a successful career, The steps to doing that are infinite and there's never a chance for me to kick back and kind of cruise on auto pilot. I always have the same work ethic I came in with the team when they first claimed me, I have to continue with that same sense of urgency,” Waller said.

Waller had more than 100 receptions and nearly 12-hundred yards and nine touchdowns last season

