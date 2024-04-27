Raiders build the trenches with two OL selections in Day 2 of NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders added two offensive linemen on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the team's second and third round picks.

After selecting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers in the first round, first-year head coach Antonio Pierce and new General Manager Tom Telesco elect to add to their offensive line room with interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson and tackle DJ Glaze.

At 44th overall, with their second round selection, the Silver And Black took Powers-Johnson. The Oregon center is widely considered the top center and guard prospect of the class. The first Pac-12 player to win the Rimington Award for top center in the country, Powers-Johnson allowed no sacks on 471 pass block opportunties.

JPJ is a born-and-raised Raiders fan and had his dream come true when the Raiders called on Friday evening.

"It's just kind of a wrap-around, full-circle moment," Powers-Johnson told media after being drafted. "My grandparents are from the Bay area. They grew up huge Raiders fans. My great-grandparents and grandparents had season tickets for 20 years with the Raiders. 49ers-Raiders, my first NFL game really started the dream for me."

At 77th overall in the third round, the Raiders went with Maryland offensive tackle Delmar Glaze. With three seasons of starting experience in the Big Ten at both left and right tackle, the third-team all-conference tackle brings strong college experience to the OL room and has developmental upside.

"Just versatility, being able to play multiple positions," Glaze said on his skillset after being selected. "Those are things that helps. Football IQ and positional flexibility."

Adding an elite pass catcher prospect in Bowers and now strong protection helps the Raiders give quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell the best possible chance to succeed.

Day 3 of the NFL Draft will go underway on Saturday morning. The Raiders hold five more picks in the draft at 112, 148, 208, 223, and 229.