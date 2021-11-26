Watch
Raiders beat Cowboys 36-33 in OT on field goal after penalty

Ron Jenkins/AP
Fans look on as Las Vegas Raiders' Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Posted at 6:11 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 21:11:11-05

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Anthony Brown's fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.

Carlson's fifth field goal came after Brown was called for interference on Zay Jones on third-and-18.

All four of Brown's interference penalties came on third-down incompletions.

The Raiders (6-5) ended a three-game losing streak with their first Thanksgiving victory since 1968.

Carlson put Las Vegas ahead 33-30 with a career-long 56-yarder with 1:52 remaining.

Greg Zuerlein, who missed an extra point after the first Dallas TD, answered with a 45-yarder with 19 seconds to go. The Cowboys dropped to 7-4.

