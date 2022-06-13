Raiderettes unveil summer camps for potential Junior Raiderettes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This summer, the Raiderettes are offering children the opportunity to participate in Junior Raiderettes Camps.

The camps will take place in the same studio that the Raiderettes utilize to prepare for their sideline performances during Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiderettes choreographers and squad members will be teaching dance and performance routines to children during the following three-day sessions split up by age groups:

ages 4 to 7 on July 12 - 14 from 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

ages 8 to 11 on July 19 - 21 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

ages 12 to 14 on July 26 - 28 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The camps are said to be structured to foster team building and establish friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.

According to a press release, each child will receive a Junior Raiderettes T-shirt and poms and will perform in front of their families on the final day of their respective session inside The Studio.

The Studio serves as the base for squad practices, meetings, and staff offices and the decor also celebrates the rich history of the Raiderettes.