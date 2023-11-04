Raider Nation radio host JT the Brick reacts to Raiders' sweeping changes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nine hours after the NFL trade deadline, Raiders owner Mark Davis shocked the sports world late Halloween night by letting go head coach Mark McDaniel and general manager Dave Ziegler only 1½ seasons into their 6-year deals.

The team named linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and assistant GM Champ Kelly as general manager. The Raiders also replaced offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi with quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree.

Changes weren't only in the front office and staff. The team announced that it would be benching veteran starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell.

Our senior sports reporter sat down with Raider Nation radio host TJ the Brick on Friday to hear the Vegas sports expert's thoughts on the organization's shift in direction.

Watch the full video:

Full Interview: Raider Nation radio host JT the Brick talks leadership changes

"My reaction was that something had to change," JT said remembering the moment news broke of McDaniels' firing. "The Raiders were playing really poorly and the season still has an opportunity to be turned around. And the most important thing is it gives the organization a shot of adrenaline."

A former Super Bowl champion linebacker, Pierce has pledged to change the energy in the building. Despite the team sitting at 3-5 on the season and inheriting a first-year head coach, JT is staying hopeful that the Silver and Black can make a turnaround and finish the year strong.

"Let's see how these players — Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Mad Maxx Crosby — let's see if they react and play a higher brand of football," JT said. "That could do a lot with the upcoming decision here at the end of the year."

The Raiders are set to host the New York Giants on Sunday as Pierce squares off against the team he used to star for as a player. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m.