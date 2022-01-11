Raider Nation is growing here in Las Vegas

KTNV (LAS VEGAS) — The air is buzzing in Las Vegas. All because the Las Vegas Raiders have punched their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. It was a game that brought all kinds of emotions out.

Gerred Faisca stated, "I felt like a little girl. Giddy but stressful as always.. Raiders always stress me out but we pulled it off!”

From navigating through adversity off the field to the overtime thrillers and walk-off finishes, the Raiders have done the improbable, all while capturing the hearts of local fans here in Las Vegas.

“For it to be my first NFL game.. I didn’t even know what to expect. It was really overwhelming. I’ve been to VGK games and the atmosphere in Allegiant was ten times more intense," Jan Dale stated.

Chelsea Faisca also added, “to feel that intensity from the entire stadium, It was really overwhelming but it was nice. You kinda feed off of that energy.”

As the Raiders are in even more control of their destiny now, they head to Cincinnati with the city all-in behind them.

Kickoff is set for 1:30p.m. on Saturday.