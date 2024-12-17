Pierce's future with Raiders remains uncertain, but there are reasons to bring him back

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Mark Davis left plenty of gray area regarding Raiders coach Antonio Pierce's status when asked by reporters at last week’s NFL owners meeting.

Davis at the time said he didn't want to discuss the subject, though he noted that Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco would be evaluated separately. It didn't sound like great news for Pierce, especially after Telesco can point to a draft that in the first three rounds landed an AP Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate in Brock Bowers and two starting offensive linemen.

What any of that really means is anyone's guess, but Pierce can't be feeling too comfortable with Las Vegas (2-12) on a 10-game slide after Monday night's loss to Atlanta. Nearly equally inept Jacksonville (3-11) visits on Sunday, giving the Raiders — 1-point favorites at BetMGM Sportsbook — a chance to finally end their skid.

There are reasons to think Pierce will be back. He's in his first season as the full-time coach — the Raiders went 5-4 last year after he took over as the interim — and didn't have a franchise-level quarterback, lost his star running back in free agency and then watched major injuries hit about half his defense as well as his QBs and running backs.

Not to mention the early-season Davante Adams drama before he was traded to the New York Jets. His departure eliminated a major distraction but also left the Raiders without a likely future Hall of Fame wide receiver.

Perhaps most beneficial for Pierce is his players aren't taking the field just waiting for the season to end. They play as if a playoff berth is on the line.

“It’s not really about them fighting for me,” Pierce said. “We’re fighting for one another. We understand where we’re at. We get what’s going on.”

What's going on is a mess of a Raiders franchise that needs more of a fix than just at quarterback, though that would be a great starting point.

How much of the team's struggles fall on Pierce is something Davis, with perhaps input from new minority owner Tom Brady, will have to assess. Rumors of Mike Vrabel becoming the next Raiders coach have circulated since before the season, with many connecting the dots that he and Brady were teammates in New England. Vrabel, however, could be a candidate for several jobs.

It's possible Davis makes a coaching change or decides he doesn't want to hire yet another coach and gives Pierce another chance. The Raiders have had four coaches since 2017.

“Me and Mark Davis talk often, and the conversations have been the same as they always are, very positive,” Pierce said Tuesday.

Does he anticipate being back next season?

“I’m under contract,” Pierce said.

Stay tuned.

What’s working

The Raiders' pass rush continued to produce against the Falcons even with defensive end Maxx Crosby done for the season because of an ankle injury. Las Vegas sacked Kirk Cousins three times in Monday night's 15-9 loss. The Raiders have 12 sacks over the past three games.

What needs help

The lack of a running game is a major reason the Raiders have had this kind of season. Las Vegas averages 78.1 yards per game, worst in the league by more than 11 yards. The Raiders have failed to break 100 yards in six of the past seven games.

Stock up

Las Vegas' defense has kept the team in games two of the past three weeks, holding the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to 19 points and the Falcons to 15. Atlanta did not reach the end zone over the final three quarters, allowing the Raiders to mount a desperation final drive.

Stock down

Special teams is one area the Raiders can count on, but not against the Falcons. Atlanta blocked an extra points and parts of two punts. There also was a punt fielded at the 3-yard line.

Injuries

QB Aidan O'Connell (knee) was inactive Monday night but is progressing. “I would say he’s trending upwards to play this week,” Pierce said. ... RB Sincere McCormick (ankle) is the latest player who could be sidelined. Pierce didn't have an update Tuesday.

Key number

14 — The Raiders are one of two teams to fall behind by double digits in each of their first 14 games of a season. The 1986 Indianapolis Colts trailed by at least 10 in all 16 games.

Next steps

The Raiders host the Jaguars on Sunday in a matchup between teams with a combined five victories.

