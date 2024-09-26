Pierce mum on possible changes as Raiders try to bounce back against the Browns

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders coach Antonio Pierce accused some players of making “business decisions” Sunday in a 36-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers and promised he would be willing to make some of his own.

Pierce didn't back off that statement when he met with the media Monday, but Wednesday, said any decisions were between him and the team.

So, if Pierce and his staff decided to make personnel changes, they won't reveal exactly what until Sunday when Las Vegas hosts the Browns.

What is certain is the Raiders need to change something — be it their execution, schemes, attitude, whatever — when Cleveland visits. Regardless, Pierce appeared to have in true Bill Belichick fashion moved on to the next opponent.

“There’s no panic button,” Pierce said. "We’re not throwing out our parachutes and jumping off the plane. We’re good. It was a loss and it was a tough loss, and we move on.”

How many changes Pierce could make is debatable. He already said he's sticking with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, and injuries have limited how many pieces throughout the rest of the roster he can shuffle.

Las Vegas and Cleveland, each 1-2, are desperate for a victory to keep their playoff hopes realistically alive. Only 42 teams after opening 1-3 have made the postseason since the league merger.

Circumstances quickly changed for the Raiders, who just last week were coming off the high of going to Baltimore and winning 26-23. Then winless Carolina came to Las Vegas and taught the Raiders a harsh lesson about taking each opponent seriously.

The Panthers arrived with a new starting quarterback in Andy Dalton after having won just twice in their previous 19 games.

Thus the “business decisions” comment by Pierce after the game in which the Raiders at one point trailed 33-7, his insinuation that some players put their own welfare ahead of the team once the game got out of hand.

It's unusual for a coach to be so blunt publicly, and it could cause some dissension in a locker room. Players to this point not only have solidly backed Pierce but they were instrumental in seeing he was named the coach after taking over the team on an interim basis midway through last season.

“Just curious to see how we respond in general, not just based off of what he said,” wide receiver Davante Adams said. "It shouldn’t take a coach to say something to you to get you fired up and motivated to turn it around. So just looking to see how the guys respond, myself included.”

The coaches and players met Monday to discuss what happened in Baltimore and how they could move forward.

Adams wouldn't reveal details of what was said, but noted "there was obviously a lot of accountability and a lot of discussion ... just communication in general to get on the same page.”

Running back Zamir White said he came out of the meeting feeling more positive about the team's direction.

“It wasn't just about the players,” White said. “It was about everybody. We really got personal. We talked a lot about what we learned from and we move from the last game.”

The odd part about last week is the Raiders felt confident, with Pierce even calling Thursday's practice the best of the season.

Pierce said he wouldn’t make more such declarations again, but stood by his statement.

“We compete on Thursdays with our scout team, so there weren’t no gimmes,” Pierce said. "Friday was a good day. Saturday was a good day. Sunday was a bad day.”

But he said he knew in the first drive, in which the Panthers went 70 yards on nine plays to score a touchdown, that the Raiders were in trouble.

This week is about putting together more practices like Thursday's but finding a way for that to carry over to game day.

“Every season is weird, every season is different, but you’re going to have to go through things to ultimately be the team you want to be,” defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. "The path to success is never really easy. So if we want certain things and we want to achieve certain things, there’s going to have to be tough lessons and tough things along the way.”

Crosby misses practice

Defensive end Maxx Crosby didn't practice Wednesday because of a lingering ankle injury. He had only three tackles against Carolina and was clearly limited.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), right tackle Thayer Munford (knee/ankle) and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) also did not practice.

