NFL suspends Raiders DE Janarius Robinson 3 games for violating substance-abuse policy

Rick Scuteri/AP
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The NFL suspended Las Vegas Raiders reserve defensive end Janarius Robinson on Tuesday for three games without pay for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

The suspension takes Robinson out for the rest of the season.

Robinson has played in 10 games and started one this season. He has five tackles and half a sack.

This is his second season in Las Vegas. Robinson was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by Minnesota, but never played for the Vikings.

