NFL names Raiders' Maxx Crosby AFC defensive Player of Week 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders and kicker Evan McPherson of the Cincinnati Bengals are the AFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week for games played on Kickoff Weekend 2021 (Sept. 9, 12-13).

OFFENSE : QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes completed 27 of 36 pass attempts (75 pct.) for 337 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for a 131.4 rating and added a rushing touchdown in Kansas City’s 33-29 comeback win against Cleveland.

This is the sixth-career Offensive Player of the Week Award for Mahomes: 2018: Weeks 1-2 2019: Week 2 2020: Weeks 3, 8 2021: Week 1

Mahomes has now won the most-ever Offensive Player of the Week Awards by a Chiefs quarterback, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana (five).

DEFENSE : DE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Crosby registered six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss in the Las Vegas’ overtime comeback victory over Baltimore on Monday Night Football.

This is the second-career Defensive Player of the Week Award for Crosby and third overall Player of the Week Award: 2019: Week 11 (Defense) 2020: Week 17 (Special Teams) 2021: Week 1 (Defense)

Crosby’s three Defensive Player of the Week Awards are the most-ever by a former Eastern Michigan player.

SPECIAL TEAMS : K Even McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals