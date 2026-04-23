NFL Draft rundown: Las Vegas Raiders just 24 hours away from historic first-round pick

PITTSBURGH (KTNV) — We are just one day away from the Las Vegas Raiders drafting first overall in this year's NFL Draft.
Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman has boots on the ground for the three-day football frenzy in Pittsburgh, where loyal fans from the Black Hole are fired up about what could be one of the most important drafts in team history.
The Raiders are expected to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick on Thursday night.
He would join a new coach, a number of new faces in free agency and will lead a new direction for the franchise.
The NFL Draft starts at 5 p.m. Thursday on ABC and Channel 13. Channel 13's sports team will help break down the highlights with special coverage after the draft. Here's when to watch:
- Thursday at 4:30 p.m. | Channel 13 Sports Special: NFL Draft
- Thursday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | NFL Draft, Round 1
- Thursday, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Channel 13 News: Special Edition
- Friday at 3 p.m. | Channel 13 Sports Special: NFL Draft
- Friday, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Channel 13 News: Special Edition
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7
- Saturday at 4 p.m. | Channel 13 Sports: Post-NFL Draft Special
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Channel 13 News: Special Edition
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Black Hole hype in Pittsburgh ahead of Raiders' Round 1 pickAlex Eschelman is in Pittsburgh to bring you the sights and sounds of the NFL Draft ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders' historic first-round pick.
With the NFL Draft near, Raiders keep command of top pick, eye future successRaiders fans have been especially excited as the Silver and Black are set to get the first overall pick this year, and eyes have been on Fernando Mendoza for months. Taylor Rocha reports.
[FULL PRESS CONFERENCE] Raiders GM talks prospects ahead of 2026 NFL DraftLas Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek holds a press conference ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Silver and Black hold the No. 1 pick.
With the NFL Draft near, Raiders keep command of top pick, eye future successLas Vegas Raiders fans have been especially excited as the Silver and Black are set to get the first overall pick this year, and eyes have been on Fernando Mendoza for months.