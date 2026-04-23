NFL Draft rundown: Las Vegas Raiders just 24 hours away from historic first-round pick

PITTSBURGH (KTNV) — We are just one day away from the Las Vegas Raiders drafting first overall in this year's NFL Draft.

Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman has boots on the ground for the three-day football frenzy in Pittsburgh, where loyal fans from the Black Hole are fired up about what could be one of the most important drafts in team history.

Black Hole hype in Pittsburgh ahead of Raiders' Round 1 pick

The Raiders are expected to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick on Thursday night.

He would join a new coach, a number of new faces in free agency and will lead a new direction for the franchise.

The NFL Draft starts at 5 p.m. Thursday on ABC and Channel 13. Channel 13's sports team will help break down the highlights with special coverage after the draft. Here's when to watch:

