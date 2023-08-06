New Raiders players find their footing during training camp, ahead of preseason

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders were back in pads today in practice, and both defensive and offensive players could be seen making an impact on the field.

The defense definitely gave Jimmy Garoppolo some fits, having picked him off three times.

One such player was Cornerback Marcus Peters, an Oakland native entering his first year with the Raiders. He has been on some great teams in the past, having gone to a super bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, and is a two-time first-team All-Pro.

Peters says something he sees in this defense that he's seen from other great ones he's been a part of is the group's hunger.

"We want to up everything that we are going to do on defense," Peters said. "We want to show our effort. we want our communication to be displayed in our play, and then our play….we're going to be able to show all our effort. we want to have fun doing it at the same time. I think that we're all on the same boat."

The offense also got some good carries out of Zamir White on Saturday, who has gotten most of the snaps at running back with Josh Jacobs holding out.

White says he has already grown a lot since his rookie year last year, and that he's increasingly getting more comfortable with the pace of the game.

"Just doing the extra meetings and the extra film… The game just calms down to you," White said. "Just go out there and do your thing and have fun really. Don't think about all of the negatives, just think positive when you're out there."