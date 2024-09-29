LIVE UPDATES: Las Vegas Raiders host Cleveland Browns

LIVE BLOG:

3rd QUARTER

5:23 - DJ Turner takes it to the house for an 18-yard touchdown, 20-10 Raiders

8:09 - Amari Cooper with the interception to regain posession for the Raiders

11:28 - Carlson completes a 34-yarder to give Las Vegas their first lead of the game, 13-10 Raiders

2nd QUARTER

0:00 - 10-10

1:28 - Browns go 3 and out

2:52 - Daniel Carlson completes a 52-yard field goal to tie up the game at 10-10

7:58 - Browns go 3 and out

9:50 - Tre Tucker runs it in for the score, 10-7 Browns

1st QUARTER

0:00 - 10-0 Browns

0:35 - Dustin Hopkins completes a 56-yard field goal, 10-0 Browns

4:19 - Raiders go 3 and out despite some close completions between Gardner Minshew, Brock Bowers and DJ Turner within their opening series

5:38 - Deshaun Watson rolls out left and connects with Blake Whiteheart in the endzone for the touchdown, 7-0 Browns

