LIVE UPDATES: Las Vegas Raiders host Cleveland Browns

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) try to get their first win at home this season as they host the Cleveland Browns (1-2) on Sunday.
David Becker/AP
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrates an interception by teammate Robert Spillane (41) as Raiders Malcolm Koonce (51) and Marcus Peters (24) watch during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
LIVE BLOG:

3rd QUARTER

5:23 - DJ Turner takes it to the house for an 18-yard touchdown, 20-10 Raiders
8:09 - Amari Cooper with the interception to regain posession for the Raiders
11:28 - Carlson completes a 34-yarder to give Las Vegas their first lead of the game, 13-10 Raiders

2nd QUARTER

0:00 - 10-10
1:28 - Browns go 3 and out
2:52 - Daniel Carlson completes a 52-yard field goal to tie up the game at 10-10
7:58 - Browns go 3 and out
9:50 - Tre Tucker runs it in for the score, 10-7 Browns

1st QUARTER

0:00 - 10-0 Browns
0:35 - Dustin Hopkins completes a 56-yard field goal, 10-0 Browns
4:19 - Raiders go 3 and out despite some close completions between Gardner Minshew, Brock Bowers and DJ Turner within their opening series
5:38 - Deshaun Watson rolls out left and connects with Blake Whiteheart in the endzone for the touchdown, 7-0 Browns

