Watch
SportsRaiders

Actions

Las Vegas Weekly sports talk: Raiders home opener

items.[0].videoTitle
The countdown is on for the Raiders Monday Night Football opener in Las Vegas against the Baltimore Ravens.
Posted at 9:30 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 00:30:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have hit September and football is in the air.

The countdown is on for the Raiders Monday Night Football opener in Las Vegas against the Baltimore Ravens.

It will be a tough test.

The Raiders have a new defensive coordinator and he's bringing a new look to the defense.

This shouldn't come as a surprise. Las Vegas Weekly Sports Reporter Case Keefer says the key to week one is keeping Baltimore in check.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

This week's edition of Las Vegas Weekly comes out Thursday.

You can watch the Raiders home opener on channel 13 on Sept. 13.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH