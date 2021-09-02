Las Vegas Weekly sports talk: Raiders home opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have hit September and football is in the air.

The countdown is on for the Raiders Monday Night Football opener in Las Vegas against the Baltimore Ravens.

It will be a tough test.

The Raiders have a new defensive coordinator and he's bringing a new look to the defense.

This shouldn't come as a surprise. Las Vegas Weekly Sports Reporter Case Keefer says the key to week one is keeping Baltimore in check.

This week's edition of Las Vegas Weekly comes out Thursday.

You can watch the Raiders home opener on channel 13 on Sept. 13.