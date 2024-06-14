Las Vegas Raiders wrap up mandatory minicamp with positive outlook

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Though practice was scheduled for the Las Vegas Raiders' final day of mandatory minicamp on Thursday, head coach Antonio Pierce canceled it due to pride in his team's progression throughout the offseason.

"[It's been] productive," Pierce said. "I think the best part about the offseason is that you're still in school, and when you're still in school you're learning. There's been adjustments that the coaches have come up with. We have a new staff on offense. Defensively we added some new pieces to the coaching staff, a lot of good ideas."

Ideas that included ways to strengthen the team bond, one being basketball competitions next door at the Las Vegas Aces headquarters.

"That was interesting to see," Pierce laughed and said. "We have the one percenters of the world playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, but when they go over there and put on their basketball shoes, some of them need to stick to their day job."

As for their day job, the starting quarterback position is still in question. However, Pierce said that's a good thing.

"I love it," Pierce said. "The rest of our team is looking at them so what does everyone else on our team have to do? They have to compete, and what we now have is competition throughout our entire roster."

The Raiders start training camp starts Tuesday, July 23 with a veteran check and their first practice following on Wednesday, July 24 in Costa Mesa.