Las Vegas Raiders work to snap three-game losing streak against Los Angeles Rams

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The 3-3 Raiders look to snap their three-game losing streak at home on Sunday against the Rams and it starts with the defense.

While the Raiders are a leader in takeaways so far this season with 10, they've missed the mark in two of their last three games.

WATCH | Raiders work to snap three-game losing against Rams

Raiders work to rock Rams in Week 7

"We have to go get it off of you, we got to punch it out, we have to find different ways and it starts in practice," Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes said.

Stokes says the defense is working on certain drills in practice to combat a Rams' pass attack that's put the ball in the air more times than any other team in the League.

Offensively, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak says the run game is something they need to continue to improve in Week 7.

"That's a part of our offense that we're continuing to grow, but I do see we're going in the right direction, by no means do we think we're where we want to be," Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said.

The last two games between the Raiders and the Rams have been decided by a total of six points, so the Raiders look to clean things up from going 2-5 in the redzone to getting outscored 10-0 in the 3rd quarter to Buffalo.

"When you go back and look at a game like Sunday and it's happened several times this year, 90 percent is good and it's not the 90% I get worried about it's the 10 percent, so how do we get that 10 percent to shrink to three percent to two percent, you're always going to have plays you want back, but that's what you're trying to trim to meet the standard to go win a championship," Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins said.

The Raiders and Rams Week 7 battle kicks off on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.