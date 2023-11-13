Las Vegas Raiders win 2 straight games under interim Head Coach Pierce, defeating Jets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders won against the New York Jets Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Jet's Garrett Wilson starts with a few big plays, and the Raiders force the Jets to a field goal.

The Raiders responded shortly after with Daniel Carlson's 41-yard field goal. Score 3-3. Raiders' Adams continues to make drives to remind viewers of his talent as a wide receiver.

With 6:15 left in the 1st quarter, the Jets lead the Raiders after Greg Zuerlein's 53-yard field goal. The Raiders continue doing good work to keep their opponent out of the end zone.

In the first half, Raiders' Amik Robertson was helped off the field after being injured.

John Locher/AP Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) is helped off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

He reportedly had a knee to the face.

"Been a defensive battle so far," said our sports reporter, Johnny Resendiz, regarding the first half. "With the Jets having made a few big plays, and yet the Raiders defense has done just enough to keep this a 3-point game."

The third quarter was all Raiders on the scoreboard as Carlson made a 40-yard field goal to tie the game 9-9.

The Raiders start the 4th quarter with a big leap. O'Connell to Michael Mayer for a touchdown.

The Jets get the ball in a turnover with six minutes left. The Raiders lead 4 points after Zuerlein's 45-yard field goal at 11:58.

Final score: 16-12 Raiders.