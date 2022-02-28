Watch
SportsRaiders

Actions

Las Vegas Raiders to kick off 2022 preseason in Hall of Fame game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Raiders Carr.PNG
Rick Scuteri/AP
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after wide receiver Hunter Renfrow scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Raiders Carr.PNG
Raiders Bengals Football
Posted at 11:24 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 14:24:31-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders will get an early start to the 2022 season.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday that the Raiders will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the traditional first game of the preseason on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the game held in Canton, Ohio, will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

This will be the fourth time the Raiders will play in the HOF game.

Former Raiders Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour, along with ex-Jaguar Tony Boselli, will be enshrined two days later as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH