Las Vegas Raiders to host girls flag football event at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are partnering with the Southern Nevada Flag Football Coaches Association to host the “Inspire” Program, presented by Allegiant.

The program consists of the Southern Nevada High School Girls Flag Football All-Star Game, a football fundamentals clinic for girls ages 7-13, and a combine for high school flag football players that will serve as skills showcase in the hopes of attracting the attention of college recruiters.

Over 40 girls who play on Southern Nevada high school flag football teams will be divided into “Silver” and “Black” squads.

There are presently 25 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) colleges that offer flag football programs, and the NFL announced earlier this year that 15 colleges have committed to starting programs, creating new scholarship opportunities for women.

Girls Flag Football is a varsity sport in Nevada, which is currently home to 36 high school Girls Flag Football teams – the second-highest number of teams in the nation, behind only Florida.

Four other states presently sanction high school flag football for girls (Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, and New York).

