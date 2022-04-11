Las Vegas Raiders start offseason schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders and NFL have confirmed their off season dates.

The planned schedule is listed here:

First day: April 11

Voluntary minicamp: April 25 to 27

Organized team activities practices: May 23 to 24, 26, June 1 to 3, 13 to 14

Mandatory minicamp – June 7 to 9

The team said they also plan to hold a rookie minicamp that is missing from the schedule.

Phase one starts on April 11 and last two weeks.

Phase two begins with the voluntary veteran minicamp session from April 25 to 27 and lasts three weeks.

Phase three begins with voluntary OTA’s of which there are up to ten practices. The entire off season program concludes on June 14 to begin what is usually a six-week break before training camp.