Las Vegas Raiders speak on key offseason storylines at spring OTAs

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason program is in full swing, entering its third phase this week with voluntary organized team activities.

The second spring practice saw nearly the entire team back on the field in Henderson while some players, like Davante Adams and Zamir White, did not participate on Tuesday.

While the Raiders' offseason lacks contract drama, it doesn't lack intrigue. All eyes are on the quarterback battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew while Antonio Pierce manages his first offseason as the team's head coach. The Silver and Black are learning a new offense under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Other storylines include first-round pick Brock Bowers gelling with fellow tight end Michael Mayer, the development of last year's first-round pick Tyree Wilson on a talented defensive line, and the competition at right tackle between Thayer Munford Jr. and third-round rookie DJ Glaze.

"Brock has been great so far. He's been a great dude, eager to learn. So, it's been great. We have a great tight end room," Mayer told media after practice. "Brock is a lot of speed. Like I said, I've gotten a little bit faster and I think there's a ton of things, number one in the run game, that Brock will be able to help me out with, blocking. But then, number two, who's going to guard both of us. If you put a backer, put a small safety here, like I'm a big body. Brock is a big body. So it's going to be a lot of fun."