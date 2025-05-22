HENDERSON (KTNV) — Whether it was the players cheering each other on or the smiles across their faces, it was evident that the energy is different at Raiders headquarters during the first week of organized team activities, more commonly known as OTA's.

WATCH | A new mentality builds for the new season

Las Vegas Raiders say this season's OTA's are a 'breath of fresh air'

“It starts when you walk in the building," defensive end Maxx Crosby said. "I feel like Pete [Carroll] does such a good job of creating a culture and an environment where you’re looking forward to being here.”

It is a culture that new head coach Pete Carroll says is built on good habits that start at OTA's.

“That’s what this game is about," Carroll said. "Working hard enough to develop the skills that it takes, so when it comes to game day, whatever the situation is that you’re facing, you have what it takes to get it done.”

“We’re off to a good start.”#Raiders HC Pete Carroll likes what he sees so far in his first OTAs in LV. He says there’s subtle differences in his practices from Seattle to here. He says DT Christian Wilkins has a challenging recovery from a Jones fracture but has lots of time. pic.twitter.com/UmVMMpYAyr — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) May 21, 2025

Some players are even getting it done on and off the field like star tight end Brock Bowers, who recently graduated from the University of Georgia after his historic rookie NFL season.

“Being able to finish what I started over there, I knew after this year it would be really tough to go back, just being able to get it done and know that I never have to go back to school again is kind of nice, I never have to do a test again if I don’t want to," Bowers laughed and said.

The Raiders are bringing that same mentality this season.

“Everything we do we’re competing no matter if it’s in meetings, no matter if it’s in individual meetings, no matter if we’re in the weight room like Geno [Smith] is a great leader, you’ve got a guy like [Ashton] Jeanty coming in, Jakobi Meyers is a prime example — he’s always working, you have a bunch of dogs on the field to go the farthest lengths to win — you’re going to have a chance," Crosby said.

OTA's goes through the new few weeks before minicamp.