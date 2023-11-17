Las Vegas Raiders release fullback Jakob Johnson from roster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced the release of German-born fullback Jakob Johnson from the team's roster on Friday morning.

The news came after Johnson posted the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Head coach Antonio Pierce addressed the change in a press conference shortly after the announcement. "The way the league works, day in and day out. You have to make a decision — tough roster decisions. We'll be fine there, and hopefully, something works out in the near future to get him back."

This is the latest development in a major overhaul for the team. Earlier this month, owner Mark Davis announced that former head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler would be relieved of their positions.

Johnson came to Las Vegas during the 2022 offseason and was out for the past two games due to a concussion.

McDaniels was known for adopting the "Patriot Way" in his coaching style, which he absorbed during his time with Bill Belichick on the New England Patriots. Johnson also worked under Ziegler and McDaniels on the Patriots.