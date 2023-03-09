Las Vegas Raiders ranked 3rd for 'cringiest' fan base, survey shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A survey is showing that the Las Vegas Raiders has quite a cringey fan base.

USBettingReport.com conducted a survey asking 2,000 NFL fans which team they believed to have the most cringe supporters.

The Dallas Cowboys earned the #1 spot with 16.6% of the votes. The Philadelphia Eagles come in second with 9.9% of the votes. The third spot belongs to the Raiders with 8.65% of the votes.

According to the survey, the fan base with the least cringe follows in the order of Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars all with 1% less of votes.