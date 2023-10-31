Las Vegas Raiders possible moves with upcoming trade deadline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the NFL trade deadline looming Tuesday at 1 p.m., the Las Vegas Raiders will have the opportunity to make a move on Halloween.

Rumors have swirled in NFL circles regarding Davante Adams' possible availability after the All-Pro wide receiver shared his frustration with the Raiders' offense on multiple occasions this fall. After reports surfaced that the organization wouldn't trade the star wideout no matter how unhappy he is, Adams cleared the air on The Rich Eisen Show last week by saying he's "100%" happy to still play for the team in his second season in Vegas.

"I'm not happy at every moment with the way things go," Adams said. "But I'm proud to wear this uniform and to go out there with my teammates and put greatness on display week in and week out."

Other big names like defensive end Maxx Crosby and running back Josh Jacobs are not expected to be dealt with ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Despite Jacobs' struggles since signing a one-year deal in August, only finding the end zone twice through seven games, the Raiders seem to be dug in on their stance of not shopping the NFL's 2022 rushing champion.

A name to keep an eye out for is Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders wide receiver's production has fallen since his breakout 2021 campaign earned the now-27-year-old a 2-year contract extension. A two-time national champion at Clemson, Renfrow saw his numbers take a dip after the hire of head coach Josh McDaniels.

Posting a 1000-yard season with nine touchdowns in 2021, Renfrow has reeled in only eight receptions on 12 targets through 8 weeks this season. His lack of usage in an offense that features other pass catchers in Adams, Jacobi Meyers, and rookie tight end Michael Mayer begs whether Vegas will look to move on from the 5th-year pro. Doing so would save the team about $7 million in cap space.

"I think Hunter's a great guy," McDaniels said at his Friday press conference. "I think Hunter's had a productive career so far. I think a part of this is I need to focus on the things I can do to help that continue to improve."

Time will tell if Monday night's game at the Detroit Lions will be Renfrow's or any other Raider's last with the team.

Watch the above trade deadline segment in our Monday Night Football countdown show to hear more thoughts from me and Tina Nguyen.