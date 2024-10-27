FOURTH QUARTER: Kansas City Chiefs extend lead over Las Vegas Raiders, 27-13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are back home this week and hosting the defending Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs were last in Vegas for Super Bowl LIV where they beat the San Francisco 49ers to win their second straight Super Bowl.

Kansas City (6-0) remains undefeated this season while the Raiders (2-5) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

LIVE UPDATES:

FOURTH QUARTER:

— 4:59: Chiefs get another one in the end zone. Score is now 27-13 Kansas City.

— 8:44: Butker with a 24-yard field goal. Chiefs increase lead 20-13.

THIRD QUARTER:

— 6:40: 32-yard field goal for Carlson but the Raiders still trail the Chiefs, 17-14.

SECOND QUARTER:

— End of 2nd quarter: Chiefs 17, Raiders 10.

— 0:04: 42-yard field goal for Harrison Butker. Chiefs up 17-10.

— 1:57: Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce for a five-yard touchdown. Chiefs regain the lead, 14-10.

— 10:13: 54-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson. Raiders take the lead, 10-7.