Las Vegas Raiders host Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium in home opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-1 after opening the season with back-to-back road games. But now, the Silver and Black return to Allegiant Stadium for their home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

The organization is celebrating 65 years of history this season, and fans in attendance at Sunday's game will receive a flag with the new 65th anniversary logo on it.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew enters the game with a 77.5 completion percentage and eight passes of over 25 yards this season, the most in the NFL.

Rookie TE Brock Bowers currently leads all tight ends in the league in both receptions (15) and receiving yards (156).

This week, the Raiders announced defensive end Malcolm Koonce will be out for the season after suffering a knee injury two weeks ago at practice. He is expected to undergo knee surgery next week.

Check back here for live updates on the game following kickoff at 1:05 p.m.