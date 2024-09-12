Las Vegas Raiders hope to limit 'self-inflicted wounds' in Sunday's tall task facing Ravens

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On the heels of a disappointing 22-10 season-opening loss at the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders hope to bounce back and earn their first win of the season this weekend.

It won't come easy as the Silver and Black go across the country to face the defending MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

9.5-point underdogs, Antonio Pierce's Raiders know they'll have to clean up the issues that plagued them at SoFi Stadium if they plan to pull off the upset.

"Sometimes you got plans for games and you don’t execute that well," quarterback Gardner Minshew told media after Wednesday's practice. "I think we’re doubling down on the principals that we believe in and I think that’s going to get us right.”

“Missed opportunities," head coach Pierce said on the Raiders' loss to the Chargers. "We crossed that (50-yard-line) and didn’t put points on the board but maybe two times. The other ones didn’t go our way, either penalties, sacks, turnover, it just wasn’t good enough. But there were some self-inflicted wounds that obviously we can fix and fine-tune. Raiders can’t beat the Raiders when it just comes down to simple things, just doing those things better.”

Despite putting only three points on the board after the first quarter last Sunday, the Raiders offense believes it is making progress learning first-year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system.

“I felt pretty comfortable," Minshew said. "I think it’s always something that’s a work in progress. I’d like to think week 1 we’re not going to look the same as week 18. Even week 1 to week 2. There’s a lot of tightening up that can happen.”

"We did some good things," wide receiver Davante Adams said. "Really efficient in the pass game. We got to get the run game going and that takes everybody. Receivers getting in there and continuing to block. Some good things there. We just have to keep pushing and keep getting better."

“I thought Gardner for the most part handled the operations, the tempo, what we wanted to accomplish," Pierce said about his QB1. "But you got to establish the running game. You can’t just sit there, drop back, and let these guys tee off on our quarterback.”

If the Raiders offense is going to turn things around in quick order, the run game will need to get going.

Now a two-headed backfield with Zamir White and Alexander Mattison splitting snaps, Las Vegas running backs and their offensive linemen are being asked to step up.

“We got to establish the run," Pierce said. "We got to get Zamir going. We got to get Alex going. We got to get our O-Line going. The juice and the flow starts with those big boys. When those guys are ripping and rolling and coming off the rock, and finishing down the field, we’re a good football team. That will obviously open up our passing game.”

Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas defense locked down the Chargers for most of the game, allowing just three field goals through the first three quarters.

To oust the Ravens, the Raiders will need to slow down Lamar Jackson's offense which now features star running back Derrick Henry. That's no easy task given the two-time MVP's pedigree as a rusher.

"Dude changed the game," Adams said. "He's the best, in my opinion, ball-carrier ever. No matter what position you want to talk about."

“It’s going to take all 11 guys to do their job," said Pierce, who faced Michael Vick in his playing career as a Giants linebacker. "If you see our guys run up the field, run past the quarterback, just pack your bags. It’s going to be a long day for the Raiders. Really critical up front that we are detailed and do our job and our assignment.”

The Raiders missing Malcolm Koonce and likely fellow defensive end Tyree Wilson, both with knee injuries, won't help the team's cause.

The Silver and Black will go for their first win of the season when they kick off at Baltimore on Sunday at 10 a.m. Vegas time.