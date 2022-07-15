Las Vegas Raiders' guard Richie Incognito announces NFL retirement

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito will retire after nearly two decades in the NFL.

Incognito made the announcement at the Silver and Black’s Henderson headquarters on Friday.

He hadn’t started for the Raiders since an Achilles injury took him out for the season in 2020. A subsequent calf injury took him out of play for the 2021 season as well.

He was drafted in 2005 by the then-St. Louis Rams, and was released in 2009 after he was called for a league-high seven personal fouls and had a spat with the head coach.

Incognito was signed by the Raiders in 2019 after tumultuous exits from the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, stemming from allegations of misconduct both on and off the field.

A controversial career also had bright spots for Incognito. He played in four Pro Bowls and started in 164 games. In 2016, he was listed no. 97 on the NFL’s Top 100.