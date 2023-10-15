Watch Now
Las Vegas Raiders face New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams
Posted at 1:53 PM, Oct 15, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

In the first quarter, the Raiders got on the scoreboard first. Kicker Daniel Carlson with a 25-yard field goal.

Wide Receiver Davante Adams was also back out on the field after a hard hit. The hit forced a turnover. Adams was examined in the medical tent.

After quarter one, the Raiders are still 3-0. Raiders have the ball at the New England 23-yard line to start the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to WR Jakobi Meyers for a 12-yard touchdown. It's the first touchdown of the game. Raiders are now 10-0.

In the second quarter, Patriots K Chad Ryland makes a 43-yard field goal. Patriots get on the board 10-3.

At halftime, Raiders K Carlson made a 37-yard field goal.

At 2:51 p.m., the Las Vegas Raiders said Garoppolo has a back injury, and the team is "doubtful" of his return.

RB Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 2-yard rush. The score is 13-0 Raiders in with 9 minutes left in the third quarter.

Backup QB Brian Hoyer is in the game for the second half.

Carlson makes a 30-yard field goal with 3:55 left in the third quarter. Score 16-10 Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders said QB Garoppolo has been ruled OUT.

