Watch
SportsRaiders

Actions

Las Vegas Raiders exhibit gets update at Discovery Children's Museum

items.[0].videoTitle
The Discovery Children's Museum is updating its Las Vegas Raiders exhibit.
Posted at 8:05 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 11:06:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Discovery Children's Museum is updating its Las Vegas Raiders exhibit.

The exhibit focuses on the new stadium, the team's eco-friendly practices and careers with the team.

Visitors can role play as coaches, players, referees, announcers, and allow them to build a stadium, play a game of football, and practice being a sportscaster.

The Raiders joined the Discovery Children's Museum ECO City Gallery in 2018 and the museum says it's excited to continue the partnership.

The museum is located at 360 Promenade Place and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Brand Spotlight

FRONTLINE HEROES

1:08 PM, Mar 26, 2021