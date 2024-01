LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders held their final game of the 2023-2024 season against their division rival, the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders would go on to win 27-14 and end the year with a record of 8-9.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell finished 20-31, 244 yards passing and 2 TDs.

Running Back Zamir White also finished with 112 yards rushing off 25 carries.

The Raiders will now enter the offseason searching for their next head coach.