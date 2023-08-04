Las Vegas Raiders donate $11k to Palo Verde High School's athletic program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Palo Verde High School student-athletes feel the generosity of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The football team donated $11,000 to the athletic program for the school.

Palo Verde's Principal, Lisa Schumacher, says this donation will make a massive difference for the student-athletes.

"There's so much need in our schools," Schumacher said. "The programs and the equipment that motivates students the most are just honestly out of reach. We can't fund so many of them. So, we will use these funds to enhance our experience for our student-athletes at Palo Verde."

This is not the end of the Raiders' community work.

Raiders director of Football Development, Myles Hayes, says there will be more schools they will donate to shortly to.

He says he and the Raiders are glad they positively impact the youth.

"We want to be committed to excellence, not just on the field, but off the field," Hayes said. "We understand the vital role athletics play in youth life and the development of youth....and the health and wellness and overall athletics. We're just glad to be a part of that and be a resource however we can be."