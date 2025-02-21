Las Vegas Raiders continue to lift girls flag football to the next level

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders helped take girls flag football to another level this season as the team helped get the Nevada high school state championships at Allegiant Stadium for the first time ever on Thursday.

“All of my high school championships were in college stadiums and in the bigger stadiums and that was hallow ground for me," Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson said. "That’s something that I’ll never forget, so being able to give the opportunity to these girls to be able to play on such a big stage, in such a beautiful stadium, they’re going to remember this for the rest of their lives.”

Nevada was the second state to sanction flag football as a varsity high school sport starting in 2016, and it's quickly grown, having more than 1,600 participants and three classes of championships.

“It shows how big flag football really is and how much growth it’s had over the last few years," Virgin Valley Captain Ari Eaton said. "I’m excited that we had the chance to be here [at Allegiant Stadium], and I hope in the future we’re able to grow the sport even more.”

Some players hope it changes at the collegiate level as well.

“It’s on the rise, and I hope to see it become a D1 sport," Foothill Quarterback Savanna Truax said. "I would’ve loved to play D1, and I’m really bummed that I didn’t have that opportunity, so I hope it continues to grow, and I hope the younger generation has the opportunity.

The NIAA plans to work with the Raiders to keep the high school state title games at Allegiant for years to come.

“It’s a blessing that we’re able to share our field with them and give them the spotlight," Raiders Wide Receiver Jeff Foreman said. "The sky is the limit.”