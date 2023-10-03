Las Vegas Raiders are donating $1 million to UNLV athletics

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are donating $1 million to UNLV's athletics program, the team announced Monday.

Raiders and UNLV officials will give more details at a news conference Tuesday. UNLV will also unveil signage for the Al Davis Team Room within the football program's Fertitta Football Complex.

Raiders owner Mark Davis, team president Sandra Douglass Morgan, UNLV president Keith Whitfield, athletic director Erick Harper and football coach Barry Odom will be on hand.

The Rebels' football team shares Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders.

GO REBELS: UNLV Rebels football earns third-straight win under new era with Odom as head coach

The donation shows support for UNLV athletics and the football program.

"Very thankful to be in the same city, very thankful for the partnership we have with him," Odom said. "And I would suggest that it will be a long-standing on both sides, working together to create opportunities for those that we have a chance to impact."