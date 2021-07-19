Las Vegas Raiders announce resignation of team president Marc Badain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders have announced the resignation of the team's President Marc Badain.
Raiders' Owner Mark Davis announcing the resignation in a press release sent to the media.
The full statement from Davis said:
Today I Have Accepted Marc Badain's Resignation As President Of The Las Vegas Raiders..Marc Has Been An Integral Part Of The Raider Family For 30 Years..Rising From A Training Camp Driver To President Of The Entire Organization.. His Efforts In Helping To Build The Most Magnificent Stadium In The Sports And Entertainment Capital Of The World Will Never Be Forgotten.. I Wish Marc, His Wife Amy, Daughter Ali, And Sons Bernie And Zach All The Best In Whatever The Future Holds.
Once A Raider Always A Raider.
Mark Davis
In the same press release, Davis announced that Dan Ventrelle will assume the role of interim president of the team. Saying Ventrelle has been with the team for 17 years and currently is the executive vice president and general counsel.
Here is the full statement on the interim team president:
Dan Ventrelle Will Assume The Role Of President Of The Las Vegas Raiders On An Interim Basis.
Dan Has Been With The Raiders For 17 Years And Currently Serves As Executive Vice President And General Counsel.
He Has Been A Primary Part Of The Stadium Project From Its Inception, A Liaison With State And Local Officials, A Lead Negotiator On Football Matters, And A Leader On The Business Staff. His Experience On Both The Football And Business Sides Of The Organization Make Him
The Best Choice To Lead The Raiders Organization At This Time.
The Greatness Of The Raiders Is In Its Future And The Future Starts Now.