Las Vegas Raiders announce resignation of team president Marc Badain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders have announced the resignation of the team's President Marc Badain.

Raiders' Owner Mark Davis announcing the resignation in a press release sent to the media.

The full statement from Davis said:

Today I Have Accepted Marc Badain's Resignation As President Of The Las Vegas Raiders..Marc Has Been An Integral Part Of The Raider Family For 30 Years..Rising From A Training Camp Driver To President Of The Entire Organization.. His Efforts In Helping To Build The Most Magnificent Stadium In The Sports And Entertainment Capital Of The World Will Never Be Forgotten.. I Wish Marc, His Wife Amy, Daughter Ali, And Sons Bernie And Zach All The Best In Whatever The Future Holds.

Once A Raider Always A Raider. Mark Davis

In the same press release, Davis announced that Dan Ventrelle will assume the role of interim president of the team. Saying Ventrelle has been with the team for 17 years and currently is the executive vice president and general counsel.

Here is the full statement on the interim team president: