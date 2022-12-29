Las Vegas Raiders announce Ice Cube, Too $hort halftime performance for Sunday's game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have announced that artists Ice Cube and Too $hort will be taking the Allegiant Stadium mainstage once again during halftime on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which will mark the duo's second appearance in Allegiant Stadium since the Raider's first-ever game in the stadium in 2021. The iconic West Coast rappers will be joined by guitarist Joe Satriani, who holds the title of the most commercially successful solo guitarist of all time, and will be performing the National Anthem.

Fans traveling to Allegiant Stadium for Sunday’s game should note that the kickoff has been changed to 1:05 p.m. and be advised of ongoing construction on Las Vegas Boulevard that could impact traffic on game day.

Those traveling to the game on northbound I-15 and westbound I-215 could be impacted by lane closures and potential delays due to the resort corridor construction.