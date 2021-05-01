Las Vegas Raiders add to team's defense on day 3 of NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders continued to build on their defense during day 3 of the NFL Draft.
In round 4 the team picked safety Tyree Gillespie from Missouri with the 143rd overall pick.
Nate Hobbs in round 5, a cornerback from Illinois, and Jimmy Morrissey a center from Pittsburgh 230th as the team's final draft pick in 2021.
The Raiders pointed out on Twitter that Morrissey went from a walk-on at Pitt to team captain and now a Las Vegas Raider.
Here's a look at the Raiders 2021 draft class:
