Las Vegas Raiders add to team's defense on day 3 of NFL Draft

NFL Draft day 3 Las Vegas Raiders round-up and the players they drafted.
Posted at 4:51 PM, May 01, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders continued to build on their defense during day 3 of the NFL Draft.

In round 4 the team picked safety Tyree Gillespie from Missouri with the 143rd overall pick.

Nate Hobbs in round 5, a cornerback from Illinois, and Jimmy Morrissey a center from Pittsburgh 230th as the team's final draft pick in 2021.

The Raiders pointed out on Twitter that Morrissey went from a walk-on at Pitt to team captain and now a Las Vegas Raider.

Here's a look at the Raiders 2021 draft class:

