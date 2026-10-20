Klint Kubiak eager to right wrongs against Los Angeles Rams

HENDERSON, Nev. — At Monday's press conference, Raiders' head coach Klint Kubiak felt optimistic about his team despite their 33-30 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

WATCH | KUBIAK'S PRESS CONFERENCE RECAP

Klint Kubiak takes the podium on Monday after the Raiders' loss to the Bills

"We were down yesterday, but not today," Kubiak said. "Today we're getting better; we're making corrections."

Snapping the Raiders' three-game losing streak starts with correcting costly penalties, according to Kubiak. The yellow flag was thrown against the Silver & Black seven times against Buffalo, including one where they used a timeout to prevent a 12-man penalty.

"As a coaching staff — that's unacceptable," Kubiak said.

Another problem area for the Raiders is getting outplayed out of halftime. They've failed to outscore their opponents in the third quarter in every game since Week 1, and were outscored 10-0 by the Bills.

"Yesterday was a great example of how much it can hurt you, and it did," Kubiak said. "We're looking at our process at halftime, what we're asking our players to do coming out in the third quarter, and that's a major point of emphasis."

Kubiak adds slow starts to the second half begin with a mindset. While they lost on Sunday, the Raiders have a fresh mentality.

"I like where we're headed, I like the potential that we have, I like how hard our backs are working, there were improvements made that we just have to expand upon the good things, we know what's ahead of us and what we can accomplish as a team, there's a lot of positivity in that, and that's where I'm at right now," Kubiak said.

The 3-3 Raiders host the 2-4 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25 p.m.