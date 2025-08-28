Kenny Pickett ready for a fresh start as Raiders' backup QB after trade from Browns

HENDERSON (KTNV) — When Aidan O’Connell went down with a wrist injury in the Raiders’ preseason finale, Las Vegas moved quickly to add depth at quarterback. The team traded a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Kenny Pickett, and the 26-year-old says he is embracing the opportunity.

“You get the news at night… I was up at 4 a.m. on a flight,” Pickett said Thursday after practice. “Physical, meetings, practice. There’s not much time to think… which kind of is better. You’re just reacting and being a football player.”

It has been a whirlwind year for Pickett, who is learning his third playbook in 12 months. He acknowledged the challenge, but said he is focused on catching up quickly.

“I think, you know, looking at this whole thing… I’m taking it very seriously to be ready to go out there,” Pickett said. “Whatever happens, I want to be ready to perform.”

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll praised the quarterback’s mentality, saying Pickett fits the team’s competitive identity.

“Anyone who has been traded as much as he has, he carries that chip in a traveling bag," said Carroll. "He made a really good first impression out here."

Pickett said having familiar faces in the locker room has helped ease the transition. He trained with starting quarterback Geno Smith in the offseason, a connection he said has been valuable in his first week with the Raiders.

“We were training together in the offseason, pushing each other every day,” Pickett said. “It’s pretty crazy how it worked out — now we’re teammates, and we picked up right where we left off.”

He also credited his time with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for shaping his approach.

“They showed me the process to become a champion,” Pickett said. “There are no questions about the standard — everyone’s goal was the Super Bowl, from the first guy on the depth chart to the third. There are no secrets to being great.”

Now, Pickett said he is focused on learning the offense and being ready if his number is called.

“I want to be there for the team — a guy they can rely on,” he said. “Just taking it a day at a time and studying as much as I can.”

The Raiders open the season September 7 on the road against the New England Patriots.