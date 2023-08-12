Jimmy G, Raiders defense shine in day 2 of joint practice with San Francisco 49ers

​The Las Vegas Raiders looked impressive once again in their second day of joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Raiders' defense gave the Niners offense a whole lot of fits, and Jimmy Garoppolo continued to look sharp. Add all that up, and players say this team is heading In the right direction.

Jimmy G once again drove the Raiders down the field in 11's, throwing a touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers will be entering his first year with the Raiders after spending three seasons with the New England Patriots.

After practice, Meyers says he is really liking what the entire team has been doing in the joint practices.

"I just like that we're coming out every day…trying to compete," Meyers said. "Nobody is out there sticking their toe in the water. Everybody is diving in, trying to be the best…competing with them, competing with ourselves. A lot of people showing how talented they are."

The defense also had yet another good day, having picked off the 49ers quarterbacks a grand total of six times, two of which from Robert Spillane.

The Raiders were dead last in the NFL in takeaways last year, but this year Spillane says the defense is focused on completely changing that.

"Everyone on this defense kind of has a chip on their shoulder," Spillane said. "We're looked at as a weak point…one of the weakest defenses in the league. We don't see ourselves as that. It's our opportunity to go out there, compete every day, make each other better and just be a cohesive unit. I really think we're coming together and doing that."

​The Raiders' first preseason game against this same 49ers is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.