Injury report: Raiders' Darren Waller, Carl Nassib out for Sunday's game against Chiefs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It appears the Las Vegas Raiders will be without Darren Waller, Carl Nassib, Patrick Onwuasor and possibly Jalen Richard for the game against Kansas City on Sunday.

According to the team's injury report, Waller, tight end, has a knee/back injury, defensive end Nassib also has a knee injury and linebacker Onwuasor has a hamstring injury.

RAIDERS | More stories about Las Vegas' NFL team

Jalen Richard was placed on the COVID list on Sunday and has not been removed.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman is still doubtful to play and recovering from an ankle injury.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen is not on the injury list anymore and could be back this Sunday against the Chiefs. He has been out since week 5.

Read more from the Raiders' injury report here.

Raiders (6-6) play the Chiefs (8-4) in Kansas City on Dec. 12. The game starts at 10 a.m.

