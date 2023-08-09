How a trip to London inspired Las Vegas Raiders OL Jermaine Eluemunor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, football has always meant more.

In his first training camp as a starter for the Silver & Black, it was a trip to London in the offseason that inspired him to take his game to the next level.

Eluemunor hosted a football camp for kids in his hometown, his hope is to introduce and grow American football to younger kids.

To make the visit even more special, the camp was held on the exact field where he first discovered football and ultimately began his dream of playing in the NFL.

The 28-year-old says it was a humbling experience to return home and give back.

"I'd say about 90 percent of those kids have never played football before, and being able to introduce them to the sport and put a smile on their face and just let them be out there and be kids was amazing. And going back home and seeing my friends and my family. I got to see some guys I went to school with 14 years ago, and that definitely hit differently because it showed me how far I've come and how far I have left to go. And it just made me want to be successful in this sport even more so I can bring it back over there on a bigger platform. I had about 55 kids in my camp this year," shared Eluemunor. "Hopefully, next year, I plan to have around, let's say, 150-200 and then do it in multiple locations in England. Growing that, that's a huge thing for me mentally because that's one thing I'm passionate about, and I feel like in this game, you can get stressed about the little things, and if you don't find something to help somewhat relieve your stress, then it will just consume you. And going back to England was one of the things that helped mellow me out and put my mind where it needed to be given the motivation I needed to this season."

The Raiders will continue training camp tomorrow with practice number 12, then on Thursday and Friday.