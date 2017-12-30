Las Vegas will soon be home to the Raiders on Sundays through the fall, but during the rest of the week, the Silver and Black may belong to Henderson.

The Henderson City Council is set to vote on a plan that would allow the city to sell land between the Henderson Executive Airport and the M Resort to the Raiders for a practice facility.

The plan, going before the council on Tuesday, sets the minimum price at just over $6 million for the 55 acres. The land is valued at about $12 million today.

Developers say they will spend about $50 million building the team's practice facility, adding that it will bring in 250 full-time jobs - not including the players themselves.

If the Council approves the move on Tuesday, that would be one final meeting in February to finalize the sale to the Raiders developers.